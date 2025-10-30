NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Announces Official Sale of Lakers
The NBA Board of Governors has officially and unanimously approved the sale of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared this statement on Thursday morning.
“Mark Walter has a long ass association with our leaks, having served as a minority owner of the Lakers and as the principal owner of the WNBA’s Sparks for more than a decade,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “ as Mark assumes his role as majority owner of the Lakers, I have no doubt that he will be a committed steward of the team and a great addition to our league, given his many successful ventures and business and sports.
“ I also want to thank and congratulate Jeannie Buss and the Buss family for 46 years of transformational leadership and service. While this historic transaction transfers the Buss family’s majority interest in the Lakers, I am thrilled that Jeanie will remain the team’s governor and an active and engaged member of our league.”
ESPN's Ramona Shleburne shared a few days ago that the sale of the Lakers would be finalized towards the end of the month, and that moment has finally come.
"Businessman Mark Walter is scheduled to present his bid to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA's Advisory Finance Committee on Friday and could be approved as the franchise's new majority owner by the end of the month, sources with knowledge of the process told ESPN," Shelburne shared on Oct. 24.
In mid-June, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that the Buss family had agreed to sell a majority stake in the Lakers to Walter. The TWG Global CEO and chairman has held a minority stake in the organization since 2021.
This story will be updated….