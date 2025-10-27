Lakers Guard Spotted in Walking Boot in Concerning Injury Update After Kings Game
After the Los Angeles Lakers dethroned the Sacramento Kings on Sunday evening behind a 51-point performance from Austin Reaves, Lakers guard Gabe Vincent was spotted in a walking boot.
X-rays on his left ankle were negative and Vincent was listed as out for Monday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, a second game of a back-to-back.
More news: Lakers Hall of Famer Unimpressed With Deandre Ayton, Sends Him Harsh Message
Vincent went 0-for-4 from the field on Sunday and finished with three points, a steal, and an assist.
The injuries for the Lakers have been rampant this season, and Vincent is one of seven Lakers who will be unavailable on Monday. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Adou Thiero, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber will also be out.
The season started without James, Thiero and Kleber, and after Doncic's 49-point performance he was ruled out for multiple games with a finger sprain. He will be reassessed in a week.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Trolls Luka Doncic After Austin Reaves' Career Night
So far this season, Vincent is shooting 20 percent from-3 and 23.1 percent from the field on 24 minutes per game. He added 3.7 points, 2.3 assists, and a steal per game in his three starts so far.
Last season, Vincent averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and shot 40 percent from the field.
After Reaves' 51-point performance, he will have to keep a similar mindset to what he spoke on after the game.
“It wasn’t in my head thinking you’ve got to score 50,” Reaves said. “It was, ‘Do whatever you can do to help the team win.’ And we played — not just myself but everybody — we played a hell of a game.”
The Rise of Reaves
Head coach JJ Redick spoke on Reaves taking on the role that he did, and amid the many injuries to his squad, Redick will be hoping for another enormous game.
“He [Reaves] was fantastic,” Redick said. “He did a little bit of everything for us — scored the basketball at an incredible level. But it’s his tenacity to compete — every single day he’s in the gym. He thrives on competition.”
The Lakers will tip off against the Trail Blazers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. PST back home at crypto.com Arena.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.