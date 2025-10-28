Lakers Hall of Famer Has $180,000 Custom Riverside Land Rover Stolen
There is currently a $10,000 reward to recover Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal's missing Land Rover.
The original price of the car was a reported $180,000, but according to the Los Angeles Times' Chuck Schilken, he paid even more to have it customized to fit his more than 7-foot self.
O'Neal had attempted to have his car delivered from Riverside, CA where he purchased it, to Baton Rouge, LA earlier this month, but in a new release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's office in Georgia, it appears that the car is in the Atlanta, GA area.
"According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office," CBS Atlanta's Christopher Harris wrote, "the high-value vehicle was fraudulently removed from a local business in the Dahlonega area on Monday, Oct. 20. Detectives say it was supposed to be delivered to Louisiana for O'Neal to use at a weekend LSU game, but never made it there."
According to Ahmad Abdelrahman, the Riverside-based auto broker who O'Neal purchased the car from, he confirmed to Schilken that this was not the first time doing business with O'Neal and not the first time they have transported vehicles.
"The last guy you want to steal a car from is Shaquille O’Neal, you know?” Abdelrahman said. “I’ve never had this happen to us before. We do all his vehicles. We’ve transported deals for him hundreds of times, and something like this is definitely insane.”
Abdelrahman also believes that there was some foul play leading up to the theft, and perhaps FirstLine Trucking LLC, the company hired to ship the car, was hacked.
'They Never Got Our Order'
“They never got our order,” Abdelrahman said, “and the hackers intercepted the vehicle and picked it up, and they vanished with the car.”
To Abdelrahman's point, O'Neal has a long history of philanthropy both publicly and in private. He is known for being as good a person as he was a basketball player, and he perhaps the most dominant to ever pick up a basketball.
His Hall of Fame career included 15 All-Star selections, two scoring titles, three Finals MVPs, and four championships (three consecutive with the purple and gold).
