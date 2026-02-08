Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Addresses Wizards Mascot Incident, Talks Slam Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has made headlines recently for two distinct reasons. He accepted an invitation from the league to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. He was also suspended for a game due to an altercation with the Washington Wizards' mascot during the Lakers' eight-game road trip.

After Saturday's win against the visiting Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena, Hayes was asked about the altercation with the Wizards mascot and said he had apologized.

Jaxson Hayes Apologizes for Wizards Mascot Incident

Jan 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The Washington Wizards mascot performs during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"I obviously apologize to the team and to the mascot," Hayes said. "We all try to get ourselves in a mental space, in a physical space, a good way to go out and play a game. And when I'm stretching and somebody steps on my foot, I might have lost it or should have handled it a different way. And we live and we learn and so just gonna keep doing that, yeah."

Hayes was also asked about accepting the NBA's invitation to the Dunk Contest on Feb. 14 at the Intuit Dome, and whether it is extra special since it will be in Los Angeles.

Hayes on NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) goes up for a dunk against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"I mean, it'd be really special if it was like in Cleveland or Indiana," Hayes said. "It's close to my family. But for me, I just like I've always dreamed of being in the Dunk Contest or something you do as a kid.

"Obviously, like making this NBA, being an All-Star, stuff like that. But like for me, I was always big into the Dunk Contest, if you guys can't tell by the way I play. And so yeah, I was just excited."

Amid all that has gone on for the Lakers as of late and with the NBA trade deadline passing, the team recently acquired sharpshooter Luke Kennard in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Hayes and Kennard share an Ohio connection, obviously, along with Lakers teammates LeBron James and Bronny James.

Hayes Talks Connection With Lakers Newcomer Luke Kennard

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I'm from Ohio. Luke's from Ohio," Hayes said of Kennard. "When I was in like seventh, eighth grade, I used to drive up to Franklin, Ohio, and watch Luke play and watch him drop 50.

"We've all seen it. He's one of the people I grew up watching back home. Like I drive, like that's one of the big names I grew up watching.

"So it's awesome just getting to play with him. He has a farm back home. I just bought a farm like 20 minutes from his farm. So it's just little things like that. I'm just excited to have him on the team."

Kennard made his debut with the Lakers on Saturday, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, making a solid impression right out of the gate with his new squad.