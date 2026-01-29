Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Will Participate in Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA trade deadline is dominating the headlines in the league right now, with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo and, from a Los Angeles Lakers perspective, what the storied franchise might do before Feb. 5. However, not long after the buzzer sounds on the trade deadline, NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15, a lot of events take place the day before on All-Star Saturday Night, which will also be Valentine's Day.

Jaxson Hayes Accepts Invitation to Participate in Slam Dunk Contest

One of the most anticipated events on that day is the Slam Dunk Contest, as long as there are some contestants that people want to see. This year, Lakers fans will be invested, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Jaxson Hayes has accepted an invitation to participate in the contest.

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant have accepted invitations to the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star weekend in L.A., sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2026

Usually, players from the host city get these kinds of invites, whether it's to be in the Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge or if they are a prolific shooter, the 3-Point Contest.

This is interesting timing for Hayes, as he recently pulled off an impressive between-the-legs dunk or East Bay dunk on a breakaway in the win against the Chicago Bulls on the road at the United Center, sparking a reaction from Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

The last Lakers player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest was Hall of Famer Dwight Howard in 2020. Before that, Larry Nance Jr. (2018), Shannon Brown (2010) and Kobe Bryant (1997) tried their luck competing against some of the league's best dunkers.

Bryant was the only one of the four who won the contest, as he came out on top against Michael Finley, Chris Carr, Ray Allen and Bobby Sura.

As of right now, Hayes' only competition is rookie Carter Bryant of the San Antonio Spurs. It'll be interesting to see who else in the league throws their hat in the ring, as three-time Slam Dunk champion Matt McClung, who was once a Laker, has decided not to participate in this year's contest.

Even though Hayes primarily comes off the bench this season after starting 35 games last season, with veteran newcomer Deandre Ayton as the Lakers' new starting center after signing with the team in free agency, he seems to like his new role in the second unit. Hayes is currently averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 77.3 percent from the field.