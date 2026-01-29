NBA Insider Reveals Lakers’ No. 1 Trade Target With Deadline Looming

he NBA trade deadline is officially a week away, with the Los Angeles Lakers having until 12 p.m. PT on Feb. 5 to make moves, and the rumors continue to swirl about the team's intentions with the clock ticking.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are dominating the headlines, the Lakers will likely have to wait until the summer to give a competitive offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for the two-time NBA MVP. In the meantime, all signs point to the storied franchise looking to improve its roster with a 3-and-D wing, with a few notable options in that department.

De'Andre Hunter Emerges as Lakers' Top Trade Target

With one week left to wheel and deal, De'Andre Hunter of the Cleveland Cavaliers is reportedly sitting at the "top" of the Lakers' wish list ahead of the deadline, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

"The Lakers, they're active in trade talks to try and get a 3-and-D wing, and De'Andre Hunter is certainly at the top of their list," Siegel said.

Hunter has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, playing alongside Trae Young, before he was traded to the Cavs last season. Cleveland sent quite the trade haul to Atlanta in exchange for Hunter, sending Caris LeVert, George Niang, three second-round draft picks and two pick swaps to the Hawks.

That said, it'll be interesting to see what the Cavs are looking for in return for Hunter after sending so many trade assets to the Hawks a year ago. The Lakers will likely try to send players with expiring contracts to Cleveland, with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber potentially in the trade conversation.

Along with Hunter, the Lakers have primarily been linked to Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III to address the need for a 3-and-D wing. Other notable names that have popped up heading toward the trade deadline include Naji Marshall, Donte DiVincenzo and Keon Ellis.

A few other players mentioned in trade rumors involving the Lakers are Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Antetokounmpo. All three seem like long shots, but things can change quickly in the final days before the deadline.

As of right now, landing Hunter at some point over the next seven days might be a realistic possibility if the Cavs are intent on moving him.

In 42 regular-season games played so far during the 2025-26 campaign, Hunter is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and a career-low 30.9 percent from beyond the arc.