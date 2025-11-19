Lakers, Jazz Announce Full Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, and superstar forward LeBron James is finally making his big return to the basketball court.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers will start its full preferred starting lineup — guards Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, small forward Rui Hachimura, James at the four, and center Deandre Ayton — for the first time on Tuesday against the Jazz.

According to Underdog NBA, Utah will be rolling out point guard Keyonte George, shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk, rookie small forward Ace Bailey, All-Star power forward Lauri Markkanen, and center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Jazz are coming in 5-8, having just beaten the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in a double overtime thriller. Markkanen has been their top performer, averaging 30.6 points, 2.1 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, while young guard George is emerging, putting up 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are 10-4 on the season so far, thanks to strong performances on the court from the backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

James will be making his debut, creating some uncertainty about how the team will perform, but given his high I.Q., he will probably fit in smoothly quite fast.

A Surplus of Elite Playmakers for Los Angeles

He will have the chance to relax on the court, letting Doncic and Reaves handle the ball and create, while James can jump into a play whenever he chooses.

Before the Jazz game, JJ Redick expressed confidence in how James would handle his season debut, noting his ability to adapt quickly over the years to new teams or players.

“I would describe him as very adaptable,” Redick said,according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

“Not just in my time, but he’s adapted throughout his career to the system, his teammates, what the game requires. The league has evolved. He’s evolved. That’s why he’s still in Year 23 and coming off of an All-NBA season in Year 22; he’s always been able to adapt.

"And again, the playing with Luka, playing with this version of AR, it’s not like he hasn’t done that already. He did it for 2½, three months last season. They know what each of them bring. And it’ll be fairly positive from the get-go.”

Tuesday's action tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Lakers have a five-day break between Tuesday's game and their next on Sunday, giving James time to recover and acclimate.

