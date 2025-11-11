Lakers' JJ Redick Hints At Surprise Injury Rehab Plan for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has not played an NBA game this season due to a sciatica nerve injury, which has hindered his preparation and training.

James is currently not travelling for the Lakers' five-game road trip, but he has been cleared for contact basketball, marking another step in his recovery. According to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, the 40-year-old is practicing one-on-one with coaches, ramping up his workload as he nears a return to the court.

Head coach JJ Redick told Price that James may end up practicing with the South Bay Lakers during his preparation, as it is "on the table" for him, though there has not been a decision made yet.

According to a team announcement from Nov. 6, the Lakers will re-evaluate James in one to two weeks by team physicians, which could allow him to return sometime in mid-November.

This timeline follows the initial prognosis from the Lakers before the season even started, when James missed training camp.

While he has been out, the Lakers have started the season 7-3, entering Monday, which is good for a top-four spot in the Western Conference standings.

Despite the success, Redick mentioned on opening night against the Golden State Warriors that the Lakers miss James and his presence on the court.

'Hard to Forget About LeBron'

"It's hard to forget about LeBron," Redick said after the game. "The reality is when you're focused on the group that you have, you gotta make that group work. So sometimes you can just be like, 'Oh, oh my god, we're going to get LeBron back. It's awesome.'

"I'll be honest with you, I did have one moment in that first half when we had a few possessions we couldn't score against the zone it'd be great to have Lebron just to throw it to in the high post."

James will be coming back to a team ready for a serious push in the west, playing alongside a top backcourt — Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves — and newly acquired big man Deandre Ayton.

The former Arizona talent will be the best center that James has played with since Anthony Davis left in the Doncic trade.

