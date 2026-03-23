Lakers HC JJ Redick Sends Clear Message Amid Team’s Red-Hot Surge

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably the NBA’s hottest team behind their sustained success.

The Lakers grabbed their ninth straight win after edging out the Orlando Magic 105-104 on Saturday night, marking their 11th victory in the last 12 games.

It has been nothing short of an arduous journey for Los Angeles to reach this point, where they are battling for a top-three seed in the Western Conference standings with the playoffs around the corner.

JJ Redick Shares Candid Thoughts as Lakers Keep Finding Ways to Win

JJ Redick walks through the final play, Luke Kennard’s big-time shot, and how this group keeps finding ways to win. pic.twitter.com/5BTlDsodYF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 22, 2026

After Saturday’s win, head coach JJ Redick spoke about his appreciation of seeing his team experience success, via Spectrum SportsNet.

“Every stage of the season is exhausting, for different reasons,” Redick said. “This week has obviously been a lot in terms of the intensity, preparation, travel. We’ve got two more games on this trip, and then get to go home for a little bit. We’ve got our first two-day break in between games, not counting All-Star break, since Dec. 27. An opportunity to practice, which is exciting.

“It’s all felt I think rewarding to see growth for the group, but it’s on to the next thing. There’s a lot we can get better at from tonight. There’s a lot we can get better at from Miami. I do think growth-wise, I thought our defense in the second half was on par with where we need it to be. But it all kind of blends together, and you’ve got to enjoy the good moments.”

Beyond seeing the Lakers round into form, they are showcasing the tell-all signs of a team that could potentially make a deep playoff run. Over their current hot stretch, Los Angeles has locked into another level defensively, while their offense is finding its groove behind Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber play.

Those factors have seen them routinely find ways to overcome any shortcomings in recent weeks to stack wins. Even when it seems like the deck is stacked against them, the Lakers have found ways to either get key buckets or stops late in games.

Saturday’s win over the Magic exemplified just that as LeBron James forced a turnover with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, while down two points. Los Angeles converted on that opportunity by perfectly executing an out-of-bounds play, resulting in a wide-open game-winning three-pointer from Luke Kennard.

The last 11 games of the regular season are not only a chance to secure the third seed, but also to maintain their high level of play as they head into the NBA playoffs.

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