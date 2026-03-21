Richard Jefferson Calls Out Lakers Fans Amid Ongoing LeBron Debate

Throughout much of the season, there has been discourse around star forward LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The bulk of that conversation centers around James’ fit alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but things appear to be turning a corner in recent weeks.

Los Angeles has won their last eight straight games, including 10 out of the last 11 contests, to push them into the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

Beyond Doncic posting a season-high 60 points in Thursday’s road win over the Miami Heat, James posted a triple-double with 19 points, a season-best 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

It hasn’t overshadowed the expectation that the four-time NBA champion may be playing in his final season with the Lakers, while a sentiment remains that his departure would help the team become a stronger title contender.

Richard Jefferson Sounds Off on Lakers Fans Dismissing LeBron

However, Richard Jefferson said during a recent episode of the Road Trippin' Show that this scenario may not hold if James left Los Angeles.

“There’s always those Kobe Laker fans that are like, ‘We're not gonna miss (James),'” Jefferson said on his podcast. “I’m like, you’re not gonna miss a dude that brought you a championship, kept the Lakers scoring record, like a Laker record, took you to a conference final?”

In recent weeks, James has taken his play up a notch, appearing to more effectively embrace his lesser offensive role as a secondary or third scoring option for the Lakers.

Jefferson also noted that Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol’s departure left Los Angeles in a tough spot, trying to rebuild into a title contender.

“There was a gap between Magic and Shaq and Kobe," Jefferson said. "There was a gap between Shaq and Kobe and Kobe and Pau (Gasol). There was a gap between Kobe and Pau and Bron and AD,” Jefferson said. “When Bron leaves, there’s going to be a gap between, it’s already, it was 2020. We at 2026 now. There’s going to be another championship gap.”

It is a bit of a different situation given the Lakers have Doncic and presumably Austin Reaves to build around, but Jefferson’s point still holds some credence. He’s referencing that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

That isn’t to say the Lakers won’t be fine if James leaves after this season, but rather, underline that there is a lack of appreciation for him.

Nonetheless, the focus for Los Angeles is on the now, and that is competing for an NBA title this season. Until that bridge is crossed, life without James isn’t a concern just yet.

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