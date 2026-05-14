The One Player Lakers Can’t Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers head into what will likely be an NBA offseason filled with drastic changes for the storied franchise, with more than half the roster potentially becoming free agents.

Longtime Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the new-look front office in Los Angeles will face some tough decisions this summer, starting with the immediate futures of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Marcus Smart.

With superstar Luka Doncic in the fold for the foreseeable future, as he is under contract for the next three seasons, with a player option worth $57.7 million for the 2028-29 campaign, the tall task at hand is building around the reigning NBA scoring champion.

Although Reaves will likely be the Lakers’ top priority when he opts out of his contract, and all signs point to him getting re-signed to a lucrative long-term contract, Hachimura’s future remains up in the air, even though he also should be a priority in free agency.

Lakers Must Bring Back Rui Hachimura

Hachimura will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he couldn’t have made a stronger case to be re-signed after what he accomplished during the 2025-26 season and during the NBA playoffs.

The veteran forward went from being a starter at the start of the season to the team’s sixth man and made the transition seamlessly. Hachimura didn’t complain, change his level of play, or become a distraction, even though it was a contract year, which would rub many players the wrong way.

Ultimately, Hachimura proved he can be effective regardless of how head coach JJ Redick uses him, which is obviously invaluable. He became remarkably consistent and started the final five games of the regular season, and that carried over to the playoffs, where he started all 10 games the Lakers played against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hachimura Makes NBA & Lakers Playoff History

Best 3PT% In The 2025-26 NBA Playoffs (Min. 30 Total 3PA) :



1. Rui Hachimura — 56.9%

2. OG Anunoby — 53.8%

3. Paul George — 49.3%

4. Luke Kennard — 47.4%

5. Julian Champagnie — 45.3%

6. Miles McBride — 44.9%

7. Dillon… https://t.co/yFpJAFykRF pic.twitter.com/1W3LOkjt2X — Stat Defender (@statdefender) May 14, 2026

Along with being as consistent a performer as any player on the team in the final stretch of the season, Hachimura was an incredibly efficient shooter during the playoffs, connecting on 56.9 percent from beyond the arc, setting a franchise record for the highest shooting percentage from deep in the postseason.

Hachimura also made NBA playoff history with the highest career three-point shooting percentage at 50.8, an impressive feat, to say the least.

As a result of an incredible postseason performance, Hachimura will be a hot commodity on the open market this summer and a player the Lakers should seriously consider signing to a long-term deal.

Although the team is rumored to be seeking defensive upgrades, with an emphasis on 3-and-D players in trades and/or free agency, Hachimura has come into his own, and his shooting efficiency is something that will not be easily replaced.

Highest Rim FG% Allowed So Far In The 2025-26 NBA Playoffs (Min. 150 DFGA):



1. Rui Hachimura — 72.4%

2. LeBron James — 72.3%

3. Josh Hart — 71.9%

4. Paul George — 71.4%

5. Kelly Oubre Jr. — 71.1%

6. Tyrese Maxey — 70.7%

7. Rudy Gobert — 69.4%

8. Marcus Smart — 69.2%

9. Jalen… https://t.co/3Rjf46e20d pic.twitter.com/8omtaB6FCx — Clutch Numbers (@ClutchNumbers) May 14, 2026

Even though Kennard can help in the three-point shooting department if he gets re-signed and Hachimura heads elsewhere, the Lakers would be wise to hold onto the Japanese star as he hits his prime.

With so many changes expected and the Lakers rumored to be highly active on the trade market, it remains to be seen whether the team will prioritize re-signing the sharpshooting forward.

The team may leave the door open for Hachimura to receive lucrative offers, which he will almost certainly get and may prove costly for Los Angeles, as they could lose a player who is an ideal fit to play alongside Doncic and Reaves moving forward.

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