Lakers’ Latest Move Involving Dalton Knecht Turns Heads
In this story:
During his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, sharpshooting forward Dalton Knecht looked like a player who might have a bright future with the storied franchise, as he didn't lack confidence in the first half of his rookie campaign.
Unfortunately, things have drastically changed for the once-promising forward out of the University of Tennessee, as he has fallen out of the rotation completely and now is headed back down to the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
Lakers Assigne Dalton Knecht to the South Bay Lakers
At this point, it remains uncertain what the future holds for Knecht with the Lakers. Things have headed in the wrong direction for Volunteers product ever since the team tried to trade him to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams ahead of the NBA trade deadline last season.
The Lakers again tried to move him ahead of the trade deadline this year, but had no luck in finding interested parties, as Knecht's value has plummeted.
Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA