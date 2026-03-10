Lakers’ Latest Move Involving Dalton Knecht Turns Heads

During his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, sharpshooting forward Dalton Knecht looked like a player who might have a bright future with the storied franchise, as he didn't lack confidence in the first half of his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, things have drastically changed for the once-promising forward out of the University of Tennessee, as he has fallen out of the rotation completely and now is headed back down to the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

Lakers Assigne Dalton Knecht to the South Bay Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guards Bronny James Jr. and Dalton Knecht along with forward Adou Thiero to the South Bay Lakers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 10, 2026

At this point, it remains uncertain what the future holds for Knecht with the Lakers. Things have headed in the wrong direction for Volunteers product ever since the team tried to trade him to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams ahead of the NBA trade deadline last season.

The Lakers again tried to move him ahead of the trade deadline this year, but had no luck in finding interested parties, as Knecht's value has plummeted.

