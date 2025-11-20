Lakers' LeBron James Shuts Down Fit Concerns With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

After the Lakers got off to such a hot start without star forward LeBron James, some voiced their concerns that the 21-time All-Star's reintroduction to the team could stymy the offense's flow.

Guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves had both been playing at All-Star levels themselves through the first 14 games of the season, leading the Lakers to a 10-4 record without James.

More news: Lakers HC JJ Redick Announces Surprise LeBron James Usage Plan For Season

"This is an amazing start for them. A shocking start without LeBron. Where do they go from here is intriguing," Marcus Spears said on ESPN. "Do they adjust to LeBron? Does LeBron adjust to them? That is to be determined."

Those questions were answered — perhaps not in full — on Tuesday night when James made his long-awaited return to the court, becoming the first player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons. James — who was unable to participate in the preseason, training camp, or the first month of the season with sciatica in his back — played 30 minutes, scoring 11 points while adding 12 assists and three rebounds.

More news: Lakers G League Coach Opens Up About LeBron James Practice Appearance

The chemistry James displayed by getting the ball to his teammates and leading the Lakers in assists led the four-time MVP to scoff at questions regarding his fit into the Lakers' offense.

"I can fit in with anybody. I don't even understand why that was even a question," James said after the game. "What's wrong with these people out here? I can fit in right away with anybody."

James' time on the court didn't seem to take away from Doncic and Reaves, who finished with 37 and 26 points, respectively. James told The Athletic he wants to take in every moment this season, which he has hinted could be his last.

“Just staying in the moment,” James said after the game. “Obviously where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in Year 23 and understanding that there’s not many more games for me — I don’t know when that is, but just staying in the moment and just appreciating the opportunity to go out and play the game that I love to play and be around a great group.”

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.