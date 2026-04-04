Lakers LeBron James Shuts Down Grizzlies Comments Controversy

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has never been afraid to say what he thinks, and his recent comments about the Memphis Grizzlies proved that all over again. This time, though, the internet had a lot to say back.

It started with a Bob Does Sports YouTube video that dropped on April 2. During a golf round with the crew, the 41-year-old Lakers star complained about traveling to Memphis and Milwaukee, told the Grizzlies to pack up and move to Nashville, and joked he might have "pulled an Eli Manning" if Memphis had won the 2003 draft lottery.

LeBron was not even the first NBA player to go after Memphis this year.

Back in February, Anthony Edwards said Memphis hotels were dirty, and Draymond Green backed that up with a story about a hotel sprinkler drenching Andrew Bogut's belongings. But LeBron's name carries a different weight, and once he said it, everyone had an opinion.

David Dennis Jr. called LeBron a "gentrifier." Stephen A. Smith went after him on First Take. Memphis Mayor Paul Young invited LeBron to come see the city properly. Others pointed out Memphis has a majority Black population and felt his words carried a racial undertone, even if that was never his intent.

@kingjames, I would welcome the chance to turn your criticism into action in one of the most important cities in the world. Come to Memphis and roll around with me for a bit and I will show you some of the culture and powerful investment opportunities in our City. — Paul Young (@mayorpaulyoung) April 3, 2026

LeBron James Responds to Memphis Grizzlies Backlash After Bob Does Sports

ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the exchange on X, and LeBron went right at it when a reporter brought up how people reacted to his comments.

"Did I say I don't like Black people? … I'm 41 years old and there's two cities I don't like playing in right now. And that's Milwaukee and that's Memphis. What is the problem there? I don't like going home either and shit, and I'm from there."

“Did I say I don’t like Black people? … I’m 41 years old and there’s two cities I don’t like playing in right now. And that’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis.” - LeBron James when asked about the backlash to his comments on a recent Bob Does Sports appearance pic.twitter.com/EVgCCoD1Q7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 4, 2026

The reporter pointed out Memphis got way more attention than Milwaukee. LeBron was not buying it.

"Milwaukee was, too. Did they miss that one, too? They didn't see that?"

He kept going, and this is where he made his actual point clearest.

"I'm not talking about the city, like the people in Memphis. I don't like standing at the higher tension. What's wrong with that? What's wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? People need to chill the hell out."

He was not just talking about Memphis either, it was the whole wave of criticism that came with it.

"People are ridiculous. They also get mad at my son being on the team, too. So what are we talking about? People need to figure out other ways to put their energy to other things."

At 41 and in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron has heard every kind of criticism. His point was straightforward: not liking a place has nothing to do with the people who live there.

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