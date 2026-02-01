Luka Doncic Already Changing Lakers’ Outlook in NBA Free Agency

With the end of the LeBron James era of the Los Angeles Lakers drawing near, as many expected both sides to part ways after the 2025-26 NBA season, the team will build around superstar guard and new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5, the Lakers' brass seems to be considering some moves to shake up the roster and put the best pieces in place alongside Doncic to set up the team's long-term future in the post-LeBron era.

However, the bulk of the work done by longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office will likely get done during the summer when the team has better trade assets and a considerable amount of cap space at its disposal.

Luka Doncic Will Be Major Draw for Frontcourt Players in NBA Free Agency

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, frontcourt players will be lining up to play with Doncic in Los Angeles.

“They have the fact they’re the Los Angeles Lakers, and I can just tell you, big men will do back flips to be able to be in that Lakers uniform paired with Luka. I was talking to an agent who’s got a big man who may or may not be on the move and he would love to get his guy in L.A. Big men are going to want to play with Luka that much I can assure you.”

The frontcourt has been an issue for quite some time, even when Anthony Davis was patrolling the paint due to his desire to play power forward and the need for a better lob threat and rim protector at the center position.

Although veteran newcomer Deandre Ayton has had his moments during his first season with the Lakers, the writing seems to be on the wall in terms of the former No. 1 overall pick not being the long-term answer at center for the storied franchise.

That said, Pelinka and company will be hard at work this summer looking for that answer in the paint. The ideal scenario is the Lakers trading for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, which would form one of the most intimidating duos in the league.

Cavs Trade De'Andre Hunter to Kings for Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder

There seemed to be a lot of steam heading toward the Lakers trading for De'Andre Hunter earlier in the week, but those rumors and speculation can officially come to an end, along with any interest in acquiring Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Kings have traded Ellis and veteran guard Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Hunter as part of a three-team deal, which also involves the Chicago Bulls receiving Dario Saric and two future second-round draft picks.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks.

It'll be interesting to see how the Lakers pivot after this Saturday night trade between the Kings and Cavs, as they'll have to set their sights on other options to bring in a 3-and-D wing.