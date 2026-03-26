Lakers' Luka Doncic Is Doing Something the NBA Hasn’t Seen Since Michael Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers got back on track on Wednesday night, easing by the Indiana Pacers 137-130.

Superstar guard Luka Doncic once again led the charge offensively, posting a game-high 43 points on 15-of-30 shooting, including going 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Scoring Stretch

Luka Doncic is the first player to average 40 points over a six-game span — all on the road — since MJ in 1986 😳



Luka Magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/1TuT78Yu1T — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 26, 2026

Doncic’s latest outing put him in rare company as he’s the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average at least 40 points over a six-game road span. He holds averages of 40.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Wednesday’s performance featured him scoring 21 points in the first quarter, which is his eighth 20-point quarter of the season and the most in the league. The 40-point outing pushed his NBA-best mark this campaign to 14th such performances, while surpassing Jerry West for the seventh-most in a season in Lakers history.

Per Lakers: With his 40th point at Indiana, Luka Dončić recorded his league-leading 14th 40-point game of the season, passing Jerry West for the seventh-most in a season in Lakers history.



It also marked his 16th 40-point game as a Laker, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 26, 2026

It was his 16th 40-point game since joining the Lakers, pushing him past Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Davis for seventh all-time in team history. His stellar outing also gave him his 13th game this season with at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists, which is three times as many as any other player in the league.

Beyond that, it was his 14th such stat line as a Laker, tying him with LeBron James for fourth-most in Lakers history.

The 27-year-old has been the offensive anchor to the Lakers’ recent upswing, winning 13 out of their 15 games. Doncic has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, as Los Angeles is securely entrenched in the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

Over the last 11 games, he’s averaging 39.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. In March alone, he has five 40-point outings, including posting a season-high and his Lakers’ best 60 points against the Miami Heat.

Per Lakers: With his 30th point at Indiana, Luka Dončić recorded his league-leading 42nd 30-point game of the season, tied for the eighth-most in a season in franchise history.



It also marks his 11th straight game with 30 or more points, tied for the longest streak of his… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 26, 2026

Doncic is playing at a level that should have him securely in the NBA MVP conversation next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.

Although the Thunder and Spurs are higher in the standings than the Lakers, it’s extremely difficult to ignore the remarkable offensive pace that Doncic is playing at as of late.

Behind his play, the Lakers have moved up in the standings while looking like a legitimate force in the Western Conference. It may be an uphill battle in the MVP race for Doncic, but he’s certainly making his case.

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