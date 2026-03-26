Luka Doncic Highlights Under-the-Radar Bronny James Play Lakers Needed Most

Throughout much of the 2025-26 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has seen his role on the team fluctuate significantly.

The 21-year-old took advantage of his opportunity in the Lakers’ 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, posting four points on 2-of-4 shooting with two steals, a block, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes.

Bronny James Steps Up for Lakers, But Luka Doncic’s Reaction Says More

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although his minutes were sparse, James made an impact in his limited action, helping his team to its 13th win in the last 15 games. After the game, star guard Luka Doncic highlighted James’ pull-jumper with less than four minutes in the fourth quarter as a key play that cooled down the Pacers’ late-game push, via Khobi Price of The California Post.

Luka Doncic on Bronny James, who had 4 points and pair of steals in 13 minutes: "Definitely a big improvement from last year. I saw him in training camp, he was doing some stuff that I was really impressed with. He did a great job today. Big game for him, that pull-up 2, it was a… https://t.co/ZyLhm5Xypr pic.twitter.com/7nS6z0I1se — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) March 26, 2026

"Definitely a big improvement from last year. I saw him in training camp, he was doing some stuff that I was really impressed with,” Doncic said. “He did a great job today. Big game for him, that pull-up two, it was a big bucket. It was one of the most important shots of the game."

Head coach JJ Redick also chimed in, noting that James’ late-game shot was a significant play that helped propel the Lakers to a win.

“I thought the Bronny's jumper was big to kind of settle us,” Redick said. “And then we went to the Horns three with Luka, Austin, and Bron, and Austin gets the floater. Those were two big buckets there in the fourth."

These strong remarks from Doncic and Redick could provide another confidence booster to James, who has played in a limited role throughout his entire second NBA season. He hasn’t seen his playing minutes expand, as he’s averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc in 33 games.

He has only scored in double figures once, which was 12 points in a season-high 25 minutes of action in a blowout 136-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 10.

Although he’s receiving limited action in the NBA, he’s getting much more playing time in his G-League, where he’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

James will continue to play a sporadic role with the Lakers this season, but it’s moments like Wednesday’s game that shine a light on the impact he can make.