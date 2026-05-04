Stephen A Smith Refuses to Put Lakers LeBron James Over Michael Jordan as GOAT

The Lakers just took down the Houston Rockets in the first round, with LeBron James leading the charge, and with it, the GOAT conversation is back. With the Oklahoma City Thunder up next, one loud voice made sure everyone knew exactly where he stands

On his First Take segment, Smith addressed the big question: if the Lakers somehow knock off the Thunder, does that change where LeBron stands against Jordan? His position was not subtle.

"You'll never convince me that LeBron is the GOAT over Michael Jordan," Smith said on the show.

Smith did not dismiss LeBron entirely, though. He went out of his way to praise how long LeBron has kept himself at an elite level, calling him tier one in terms of conditioning alongside Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook. At 41 and in his 23rd season, that is genuinely remarkable. But the conditioning praise was really just Smith warming up.

"Somebody needs to explain why this dude at age 41 is still in better shape than 95% of the league," Smith said. "All of whom happen to be younger than him."

"You'll never convince me that LeBron is the GOAT over Michael Jordan."@stephenasmith debates whether LeBron's GOAT status changes if the Lakers win the series vs. OKC 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oh5LcIjIzG — First Take (@FirstTake) May 4, 2026

Stephen A Smith on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT Debate

But then came the part Lakers fans probably did not want to hear. Smith drew a clear line between what LeBron does and what Jordan did, and it was not just statistical.

"LeBron will sit up there and beat you. Jordan snatched your heart. He made you not want to show up," Smith said. "It was just different levels to this."

Smith acknowledged LeBron belongs in that all-time room with Jordan, Kareem, and Isiah. He just does not put him at the top of it, and no Lakers playoff run is changing that. "I know what the hell I saw. And so for me, there's nothing that's going to change this conversation," Smith said. "I'm not moving."

The Lakers, who beat Houston 4-2 in the first round, now face an OKC team that went 4-0 against them in the regular season by an average of nearly 30 points. Luka Doncic remains out with a hamstring injury, and even if he returns mid-series, the Lakers are heavy underdogs.

LeBron averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists against Houston at age 41, which is insane. But for Smith, those numbers and whatever comes next against OKC do not change the answer. The debate, at least in his mind, was never really open.

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