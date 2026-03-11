Lakers’ Luka Doncic Opens Up About Family Struggle in Emotional Statement

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic is facing legal issues amid a custody battle for his two daughters.

Doncic has reportedly separated from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, who filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from Doncic. ESPN is reporting that he had “no idea” Goltes filed the petition.

Luka Doncic Shares Heartfelt Message About His Daughters

Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I love my daughters more than anything, and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

The petition was reportedly filed in California, where he had one of his daughters with him for three months last spring. Meanwhile, his other daughter has yet to travel to the state.

There had been no previous indication that Doncic was going through any personal issues off the court. He was in a long-term relationship with Golte, which began in 2016, and he proposed to her in July 2023.

The two welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, in November 2023 in the United States, while their second daughter, Olivia, was born last December in Slovenia, a few months after Doncic was traded to the Lakers.

He missed time to be present for the birth and expressed his desire to bring Gabriela back to the United States with him when he returned to the Lakers in Philadelphia to play against the 76ers on Dec. 7.

However, there was reportedly a disagreement with Goltes that led to the police being called after Doncic peacefully left the hospital. The two were interviewed about the incident, and the officers determined that they "did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor" from the Lakers star.

Doncic has not seen his daughters since returning to the United States, which has been more than three months. In fact, he has only seen his daughters for two days since the start of training camp last September.

The 27-year-old has since filed an interim injunction on Feb. 26 with the Slovenian courts, seeking immediate contact with his daughters. It’s a fluid situation that Doncic likely wants to keep private while he sorts through the matter.

