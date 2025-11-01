Lakers Make G League Trade, Acquire College Basketball Legend
One of the more decorated college basketball players over the last quarter century is now rocking the Purple and Gold.
The Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, facilitated a trade with the Brooklyn Nets' NBAGL squad, sending Nate Williams to the East Coast in exchange for forward Drew Timme.
Williams will play for the Nets G League affiliate Long Island Nets, whereas Timme will join the South Bay Lakers.
The 25-year-old forward out of Gonzaga gives the Lakers some cover in the event of an injury, and also someone with some NBA experience.
Last year with the Nets, he made nine appearances (two starts). Timme averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per. Those numbers don't leap off page — though there are aspects to his game that could mesh well with how JJ Redick likes to coach. Whether Timme will earn a call-up to play for Redick remains to be seen.
Dating back to his days at Gonzaga, Timme was an excellent offensive player. He got to the free throw line at will by utilizing excellent footwork. carving out space with his body, and possessing extreme basketball I.Q.
Timme's Biggest Issue As A Prospect
The big knock on him was a lack of athleticism. He struggled versus longer, quicker players at times. Even then, he was able to latch onto an NBA roster having gone undrafted in 2023.
There's not a huge likelihood Timme will ever be a major contributor for the Lakers. The team's biggest deficiencies include being able to defend both the paint and the perimeter at an adequate level. Timme doesn't solve any of those issues given his physical limitations.
Having said that, if the team needed bodies in a pinch to provide adequate play, Timme has proven to be more than capable. He's slimmed down from his Gonzaga days making himself a more fluid athlete.
From a passing standpoint, the prowess between his ears lends itself to being a very nice fit in Redick's offensive scheme. There's a world where Timme would fit very well with the assortment of shooters and skilled players on the main roster.
Williams had some moments during the preseason, though was unable to break through on the main roster. Given the team's desire to be a deeper entity, this was a low-cost move that could ultimately pay some dividends down the line.
