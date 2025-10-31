All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury News, Major Sale Update, LA Free Agent Joins Surprise Team

Gabe Smallson

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with center Christian Koloko (10) in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is close to a return to the court and was recently upgraded ahead of Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been dealing with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion.

In other news, the new majority owner of the purple and gold released a statement after the sale was finalized. Mark Walter, who also owns MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, bought the team for $10 billion from the Buss family.

Finally, Lakers free agent big man Alex Len signed with a surprise team. He will now head overseas to continue his professional basketball career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

