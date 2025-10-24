All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury Update, Austin Reaves Health News, JJ Redick Calls Out LA

Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have an injury update regarding superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian could be seen grabbing at his groin several times towards the end of Tuesday's season opener against the Golden State Warriors, as head coach JJ Redick revealed the latest.

In other injury news, Lakers guard Austin Reaves reportedly tweaked his ankle and was a modified participant in practice on Thursday, according to a team insider. Redick seemed confident when talking to members of the media that it wouldn't hold him out against Minnesota.

Finally, coach Redick called out his team, revealing a 'terrible' aspect of their game that he noted. LA will hope to patch things up before Friday evening and secure their first win of the season.

