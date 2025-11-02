All Lakers

Lakers Owner Wins 3rd World Series

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is presented the NLCS trophy by TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi after game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter is presented the NLCS trophy by TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi after game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Newly minted Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Mark Walter — whose record-setting purchase of the franchise from the Buss family at a $10 billion valuation was just officially greenlit by the NBA earlier this week — has claimed his third World Series title — and his second in as many years — as the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic, seven-game slugfest. Two games went to extra innings, with Game 7 lasting 11 innings before a Will Smith home run and some clutch Mookie Betts defense clinched a 5-4 win.

Five-time All-NBA First Team Lakers guard Luka Doncic shouted out his new boss's other major LA franchise after the win.

When the league announced the official approval of the Lakers sale, league commissioner Adam Silver offered up a rave review.

"Mark Walter has a long association with our leagues, having served as a minority owner of the Lakers and as the principal owner of the WNBA's Sparks for more than a decade," Silver said.

