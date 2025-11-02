Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Message to Dodgers After World Series Win
After a crazy Game 7 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the champions once again, defending their 2024 title and becoming the first back-to-back champs since the New York Yankees did so from 1998 to 2000.
In response to the Dodgers' achievement, Los Angeles' other star Luka Doncic posted on X, "What a game!! Wow, congrats @dodgers."
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
The Dodgers won Game 7 by a score of 5-4 in the 11th inning. It was a grueling contest in which Los Angeles was down the entire game until catcher Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th.
Yamamoto pitched the final 2.2 innings, shut down the Blue Jays, and earned the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award.
Historical Greatness from the World Series MVP
Overall, the Japanese ace pitched three games in the World Series, covering 17.2 innings, allowing only 10 hits, two runs, two walks, and recording 15 strikeouts.
It was a big-time performance from Yamamoto, who stepped up during clutch moments and clinched another title for Los Angeles.
“To be able to come in clutch, that was huge. You dream of those moments. Extra innings to put your team ahead. I’ll remember that one forever," Will Smith said about Yamamoto's outing.
“He’s the MVP of this series. That was incredible. I talked to him yesterday, I said ‘Hey, if you can give us one (inning), we’re gonna win. He gave us three! That was special.
“Special group of guys, man. We just never gave up. Kept fighting. Pitching our asses off. Hitting. Taking great at-bats. Finally punched through there. That was a fight. For seven games. That’s a really good Toronto Blue Jays team. Man, I’m just excited. There’s nothing better than this.”
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Luka Doncic will get to witness the scenes of a championship parade in Los Angeles on Monday. The Lakers will hope that Doncic is motivated to bring his own title home.
The Lakers' 2025-26 NBA season — perhaps its last with LeBron James, who'll be a free agent next summer — continues on Sunday, Nov. 2 at home against the Miami Heat.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.