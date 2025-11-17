Lakers Provide Injury Update on LeBron James and Gabe Vincent Ahead of Jazz Match

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick says LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are "TBD" for Tuesday's match against the Utah Jazz.

JJ Redick noted today was the first time the Lakers have had all 14 players available for practice this season.



LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are “TBD” for tomorrow vs. Utah. Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart are expected to be back. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 17, 2025

James has yet to play this season as he continues not to deal with sciatica on his right side, while Vincent has not played since late October due to a left ankle sprain.

The 40-year-old superstar practiced with the Lakers for the first time this season on Monday. James recently returned from a G League stint during which he was able to get extra practice while the Lakers were on their five-game road trip.

A "TBD" tag for both James and Vincent suggests they are listed, at best, as questionable.

The 21-time All-Star looked great and moved well in his recent sessions. James is inching closer to making his season debut, and it appears that Tuesday's match is a realistic one. If not, James will make his debut either on Sunday against the Jazz, on the road, or on Tuesday, Nov. 25, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This story will be updated….