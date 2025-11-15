Lakers Receive Massive Injury Update on LeBron James as Debut Looms

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is yet to play a game in the 2025-26 season, but could return as soon as next week, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

More news: Should Lakers Restrict LeBron James to a Minutes Plan When He Returns from Sciatica?



The Lakers announced James would miss the beginning of the season with sciatica in his right side, and re-evaluated him at the end of October.

James began practicing with the Lakers' G League affiliate in South Bay on Wednesday, and returned for a second practice on Thursday. McMenamin reports James in moving in the right direction, and could be ready to return soon.

'A Full Participant'

"He was a full participant," McMenamin said of James' practice on Thursday. "They did five on five drills, he was able to move without any lingering pain in his lower back or his right side. He is now in the mode of, if he continues to have this progression, he could get a practice with the Lakers in on Monday when they return from this five-game road trip, then there's a game on Tuesday.

"We're in the timing now where we can be looking at the schedule next week and say, 'Hey, that could be the game where we see LeBron James making his season debut."

"We're in the timing now where we can be looking at the schedule next week and say, 'Hey, that could be the game where we see LeBron James making his season debut.'"@mcten shares an update with @malika_andrews on LeBron's potential regular season start with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/YdCQCm3ZkS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2025

The Lakers play the final game of their road trip on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks before returning to LA to face the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Lakers are currently 9-4, which is good for fourth in the Western Conference, and James' addition would provide them with a huge boost.

More news: Lakers, Pelicans Announce Full Starting Lineups Ahead of Game



Throughout his seven seasons with the Lakers, James has averaged 26.6 points per game to go with 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per night. His first start this season will mark the beginning of his 23rd NBA season, which will be the most by any player in the history of the sport.

With how the Lakers have performed without James, they are sure to take another step forward upon the future Hall of Fame forward's return. They still have at least one game to play before his return, though, and look to reach double digits in the win column against the Bucks at 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.