Lakers Rule Out 3 Key Stars vs Hornets Monday
Even without LeBron James and usually a rotating cast of injured pieces, the Los Angeles Lakers have been doing a heck of a lot of winning in this young 2025-26 season.
That will continue to be the case on Monday.
Per the league's most recent injury report, 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James will wait another day to make his season debut from a lingering right sciatica injury — as will rookie draft pick Adou Thiero, who is sidelined due to his left knee surgery recovery. Reserve Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent has been shelved with his left ankle sprain.
Los Angeles shooting guard Austin Reaves, who has looked like an All-Star when he has played, has seen his status upgraded to questionable with the strained right groin that has kept him out for the last three games.
Hornets Also Missing Four Key Pieces — With Possibly More Absences to Come
The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, will be without four standard roster players, including their two best — with their third also merely questionable.
All-Star Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle impingement. Forward Brandon Miller will sit out the next several weeks as he recovers from a left shoulder subluxation. Forward Miles Bridges, meanwhile, has back spasms and is questionable to play.
6-foot-6 Charlotte power forward Grant Williams has yet to recover from his right knee surgery to repair the ACL he tore almost a year ago, on Nov. 23, 2024, during a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Combo forward Tidjane Salaun, the No. 6 pick out of Cholet Basket in the 2024 NBA Draft, has yet to make a significant dent. He's on assignment to Charlotte's NBAGL affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, even with all the aforementioned roster injuries. He's averaging just 3.1 points on 36.8 percent field goal shooting and 66.7 percent free throw shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in just 11.9 minutes a night.
Two-way signing Drew Peterson is also with the Swarm.
Guard Josh Green is still on the mend from his left shoulder surgery. The action tips off at 4 p.m. PT in Charlotte.
