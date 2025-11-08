Key Lakers Big Man Cleared to Make Season Debut vs Hawks Saturday
A critical Los Angeles Lakers veteran big man has been given the green light to make his 2025-26 season debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Unfortunately, it's not the one you think.
Per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," backup center Maxi Kleber has been cleared to suit up, after being shelved with an abdominal injury for much of the year.
21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James, who has been out all year with a lingering sciatica injury on his right side and in his lower back, will miss his 10th straight game.
Making a record-extending 22nd All-NBA team could now be in jeopardy for James, as players need to be healthy for at least 65 contests to qualify for such an honor now — meaning the soon-to-be-41-year-old can only afford to miss seven more games all year.
Kleber, 33, is on the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal he agreed to while still with the Dallas Mavericks. A jump-shooting big, he would in theory be a useful bench contributor who could clear up driving lanes for stars James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, by dragging out opposing defensive big men.
Kleber has barely been healthy throughout his recent career. The 6-foot-10 German big man has only been available for 37, 43, and 34 regular season games across the past three seasons. Consequently, his role in his teams' offenses has increasingly declined. In 34 healthy games last season (four starts), Kleber averaged 3.0 points on .385/.265/.762 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks.
Kleber's Fit in LA
A throw-in trade piece as part of the Lakers' blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic, Kleber missed all of the regular season upon being flipped to LA as he recovered from a foot injury. He appeared in a five-minute cameo during the Lakers' closeout Game 5 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the playoffs, scoring two points.
Los Angeles will be facing a very shorthanded Atlanta club, which will be without All-Star point guard Trae Young, starting center Kristaps Porzingis, and potentially standout forward Jalen Johnson and swingman Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
