Lakers Rule Out 3 Players and Downgrade One Before Bucks Match

Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) and forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without three players for their Saturday match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura is ruled out with left calf soreness.

Lakers guard Marcus Smart also landed on the injury report with a viral illness. He is listed as questionable.

This story will be updated…. 

