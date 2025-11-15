Lakers Rule Out 3 Players and Downgrade One Before Bucks Match
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without three players for their Saturday match against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura.
Hachimura is ruled out with left calf soreness.
Lakers guard Marcus Smart also landed on the injury report with a viral illness. He is listed as questionable.
This story will be updated….
Published
RICARDO KLEIN
Staff WriterFollow @_RicardoSand