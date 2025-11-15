Lakers Rule Out 3 Players and Downgrade One Before Bucks Match

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without three players for their Saturday match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura is ruled out with left calf soreness.

Rui Hachimura won't be available tonight in Milwaukee, the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers, because of left calf soreness.



Marcus Smart is questionable because of an illness. pic.twitter.com/mjrIeQ5bCy — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 15, 2025

Lakers guard Marcus Smart also landed on the injury report with a viral illness. He is listed as questionable.

This story will be updated….