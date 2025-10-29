Lakers Rule Out Guard for Timberwolves Game, Bringing Total to 6 Players Out
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their offseason addition, Marcus Smart, for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Smart will miss his second consecutive game with a right quad contusion.
The 31-year-old guard was initially listed as questionable for the contest but was downgraded hours before tip-off.
However, while they'll be without Smart for this contest, the Lakers are getting their backup big man, Jaxson Hayes. Hayes has been upgraded from questionable to available.
Hayes missed the last three games due to a knee issue. His presence will be much needed as Deandre Ayton did his best to hold down the fort without any reliable big man for the past few games.
Smart's presence will be missed as he's quickly proven that he can be a reliable piece for the Lakers. His nagging defense and hustle have been huge for LA to start the season.
Through three games, Smart has averaged 7.7 points per game, 1.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three in 24.7 minutes of action.
As for Hayes, he's been held to one game, the season opener, in their loss to the Golden State Warriors. In his first and only game of the season, Hayes has recorded four points, six rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes of action.
The 25-year-old is in his third season in LA, playing in 127 games with 40 starts in that span. In his Lakers career, he's averaged 5.4 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting 72.1 percent from the field in 15.6 minutes of action.
The Lakers will continue to be without the likes of LeBron James, Adou Thiero, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent and Luka Doncic.
LA will play in its second road game of the season and face the Timberwolves for the second time in the span of five days. The Lakers enter this contest as massive road underdogs with a -7.5 spread.
This matchup between the two teams is the second of three, with their third and final matchup not coming till early March. The Lakers, who sit at 2-2, have been solid to start the season, averaging 118 points per game, 24.5 assists, 41.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the field.
