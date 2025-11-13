Lakers Upgrade Key Forward Ahead of Pelicans NBA Cup Match

The Los Angeles Lakers could get some major reinforcements for their match on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers have upgraded rookie forward Adou Thiero from out to questionable.

Adou Thiero has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/WewSMzXQFL — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 13, 2025

More news: Austin Reaves May Offer Lakers Hometown Salary Discount As Free Agency Value Skyrockets

The Lakers' rookie forward has yet to make his NBA debut as he continues to recover from left knee surgery. This is the first time that Thiero gets drawn with a questionable tag amid his recovery.

Thiero is likely to face minute restrictions when he returns from the injury, whether that is on Friday or on a later date.

If Thiero makes his return, he could grab some minutes from Lakers second-year guard, Dalton Knecht. Knecht has not been as impressive as many would have thought, and with Thiero waiting in the wings, this could be his opportunity to take these minutes if he can showcase his skills.

The Lakers had assigned Thiero Thiero to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in late October. A few days later, the Lakers recalled him after they cleared him for on-court contact work earlier in the week.

Los Angeles could use some athleticism on the wing, especially after their lack of athleticism was showcased during their blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Thiero certainly provides that and then some. Los Angeles drafted Thiero in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft with the No. 36 overall pick.

He has yet to suit up for the Lakers in any capacity, whether that's Summer League, preseason, or the regular season. However, that could change as soon as Friday.

With Thiero listed as questionable, that now leaves two players ruled out: veterans Gabe Vincent and LeBron James.

More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Takes Major Next Step in Injury Recovery

Vincent remains out with his left ankle sprain that he suffered in the third game of the season against the Sacramento Kings. He will be out for at least another two weeks.

As for James, he practiced with the South Bay Lakers and looked great doing so. Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided this update on Wednesday.

"He was able to participate in the practice," Redick said. "Got up and down a little bit with just some, like, warmup transition drills and progressed to 5-on-5 in the half court, and got, I think about 12 to 15 possessions of live 5-on-5 contact."

James remains out as he continues to deal with sciatica on his right side.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.