Lakers’ LeBron James Takes Major Next Step in Injury Recovery

The Lakers are off to a hot start this season with an 8-3 start thanks to dominant offensive showings from guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The Lakers find themselves at fourth in the Western Conference early in the season despite missing their 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James, who has been absent for the entirety of the season with a sciatica injury in his back.

The Lakers have been conservative with James' rehab process, announcing in early October that James would miss the season opener and that he would be expected to return by mid-November.

Lakers' LeBron James was assigned to the franchise's NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, today and will participate in his first full practice of the season, including 5-on-5 play, as he works toward a debut. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

It appears that the four-time MVP is on track to reach that goal, as ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that James will practice with the Lakers' NBA G League affiliate on Wednesday.

James' G League assignment is the first of his 22-year career. The 40-year-old will participate in a full practice with the South Bay Lakers, including five-on-five play, according to Charania.

James' progression through his injury is welcome news to a Lakers team looking to build even more consistency after a hot start to the season.

"We can't wait. All of us can't wait. It's Bron, so it's always good to have him back. Hopefully soon," Doncic told Spectrum SportsNet. "I think it's always great to start good. We've been on the road a lot this season so it's always good to start and it's always next man up mentality. We're shorthanded, I've missed games, [Reaves] has missed games, Bron hasn't even played. So I think this team has big potential."

Bringing Back a GOAT Should Help

As one of the best players of all time, even a 40-year-old version of James adds another level of play to a Lakers team with stars in Reaves and Doncic. James posted an impressive 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game last season and finished sixth in MVP voting.

The Lakers are in the middle of a five-game road trip, with upcoming matchups against the Thunder, New Oreans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks. It could make sense for James, who has been spending time recovering in Southern California, to make his debut when the Lakers are finally back home on Nov. 18 against the Jazz.

