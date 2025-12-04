Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Elite Two-Way Wing, Along With Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers' offense is rolling so far this season, averaging the 8th-most points per game with 119.1 and holding a 118.3 offensive rating, also good for eighth in the NBA.

On the defensive end, however, the Lakers have significant room for improvement.

The Lakers have allowed 115.9 points per game (14th in the NBA) and hold a 115.3 defensive rating (18th in the NBA). Two Lakers, Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves, rank in the top 50 in player defensive rating, and Luka Doncic's 145th ranking makes him the team's next highest-rated eligible defensive player so far this season.

Because of their struggles on defense, the Lakers are in the trade market for a player who can bolster their rotation so that what is one of the best offenses in the league isn't brought down by a shoddy defense.

According to Chris Dodson of Clutch Points, the Lakers are interested in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, who was selected to the All-Defensive First Team for the 2023-24 season and is widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Jones, who is also a threat from three-point range, could be the perfect addition to a Lakers team in need of more three-point scoring and a versatile defender.

However, Dodson reports that the Lakers will likely have competition in their pursuit of the fifth-year player out of Alabama, as the Golden State Warriors are also reportedly interested in dealing for the forward among other Western Conference contenders.

Jones has missed time this season with a mild right calf strain, according to a team announcement on Nov. 24, but is expected to return within the next few games. He is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 16 games, while shooting 36.2 percent from deep.

Jones helped hold Lakers star guard Luka Doncic to just 24 points — which, for Doncic, can be considered as low — in their matchup earlier this season. Before the season's end, there is a chance the two could be on the court again, but this time wearing the same jersey.

