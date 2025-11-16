Extension-Eligible Lakers Star Making Most of Contract Year

Austin Reaves isn't the only young member on the Los Angeles Lakers who is playing his way into a lucrative contract next offseason.

Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura has been active for all 12 of the Lakers' games this season, averaging 16 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing over 34 minutes per game.

From earning Michael Jordan comparisons from his head coach to accumulating an assortment of career-high statistics, Hacimura is providing a compelling argument as to why the Lakers should ensure his future in Los Angeles before he becomes an unrestricted free agent after June 30.

More news: JJ Redick Reveals Surprise Timeline for Lakers Rookie to Make NBA Debut

Hachimura's 16 points per game so far this season are a career-high for the 27-year-old, as is his 57.5% field goal percentage. Hachimura has made clutch shots this season, including in the waning moments of the Lakers' win over the San Antonio Spurs.

"[Assistant coach] Beau [Levesque] and I always joke, it's remarkable. He can go eight minutes of a game, which sometimes can be 30 minutes of real time, not touch a basketball — literally not touch a ball — and then just bang a wide-open three," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after the game.

More news: Austin Reaves May Offer Lakers Hometown Salary Discount As Free Agency Value Skyrockets

Additionally, Hachimura has been making his presence felt defensively, helping the Lakers allow the second-lowest field goal percentage on three-point shots.

"We talk all the time about, in isolation, particularly against guys who can knock down 3s like Klay Thompson, we want to use that stick hand," Redick told ESPN's Tim Legler on "Coaches' Corner." "Rui Hachimura is the best guy on our team at using that stick hand in isolation. So, he prevents the 3."

Massive Extension Possible for Hachimura Before Free Agency

Hachimura's hard work could soon pay off, as the forward is eligible to sign a four-year $114.5 million extension until June 30 to stay with the Lakers. Hachimura is currently on the final year of a three-year, $51 million deal.

For now, Hachimura will look to continue his hot start this season.

“One thing we know about Rui is he’s gonna be consistent,” guard Marcus Smart told reporters. “He’s gonna get to his spots. He’s gonna make plays for us, and he’s gonna come in clutch for us.”

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.