Lakers vs Heat Expert Predictions Ahead of Saturday Showdown
Riding a wave of good vibes even amid a debilitating sciatica injury to 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James, the 4-2 Los Angeles Lakers will host the 3-2 Miami Heat. Like LA, Miami is without one of its two well-compensated All-Stars, in this case shooting guard Tyler Herro.
Los Angeles is riding a two-game win streak, and just reacquired five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic on Friday following a one-week injury timeout.
Can the Lakers keep the good times rolling against Miami? Here are our expert predictions.
Can Rui Hachimura And An Ailing Deandre Ayton Handle the Heat's Frontcourt?
Hachimura, who has assumed his more natural starting power forward role with James sidelined, has enjoyed a solid start to a critical season. The 27-year-old Gonzaga product is on an expiring $18.3 million contract, and could be in line for a raise in unrestricted free agency come this summer.
Through six games, the 6-foot-8 vet has been averaging 15.3 points on .593/.417/.750 shooting splits, 3.8 boards, and 1.8 dimes a night. He has also been fairly durable defensively, while matched up against opposing bigs. Head coach JJ Redick trusts him enough to occasional play him as a small-ball center when Ayton rests.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Makes Shocking Season Comparison for Austin Reaves and LeBron James
Ayton, meanwhile, is still dealing with the back spasms that forced him out of the second half of the Lakers' 117-112 road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware may not be the spacing threat Miami would prefer, but they're still plenty effective, especially on defense. They could prove difficult to contain if Ayton's aggression in the post is hampered.
Will Luka Doncic Score 40 or More Points for the Fourth Straight Game?
Doncic is on an unbelievable hot streak. The 6-foot-6 pro is just the second player in league history to have scored 40 or more points across his first three NBA bouts of the young season, behind only Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved the feat in both 1961-62 and 1962-63 with the Philadelphia (in '61-'62) and later the San Francisco Warriors (the following season).
More news: Lakers Players Taking Wild Approach to Motivate Deandre Ayton
This year, Doncic has been averaging 45.3 points on .584/.351/.786 shooting splits, 11.7 boards and 7.7 dishes a night. The Heat don't exactly boast the most lethal backcourt defenders in the league. He'll enjoy a solid scoring night, but it's unfair to expect him to hit 40-plus again.
Can Los Angeles Make Improve Its Run to Three Straight Wins?
I'm feeling optimistic about the Lakers' chances against Miami. Under the tutelage of beloved head coach Erik Spoelstra, the Heat once again appear to be making the most out of their personnel.
New addition Norm Powell has supplemented the creation missing in the wake of the Herro injury, while third-year wing Jaime Jaquez appears to have leveled up after a disappointing offseason.
The big question is, can any on Miami contain the one-two punch of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves? Given how helpless they've rendered opposing defenses thus far, the smart money is on the affirmative.
Lakers 114, Heat 108.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.