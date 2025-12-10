All-Star Lakers Trade Target Could Be Acquired in 'Right Deal:' Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have every reason to believe that they can contend in the Western Conference, and maybe even make a run at an NBA title.

With guard Luka Doncic playing like an MVP candidate, guard Austin Reaves in the middle of a career season and forward LeBron James showing no signs of rust Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers offense numbers among the best in basketball.

More news: Luka Doncic Asked Lakers About Potential Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

However, there is room for improvement on the defensive end, which could hold the Lakers back from their postseason goals. The Lakers are tied for just the 19th-highest team defensive rating at 116.2 and have allowed the 15th-most points per game.

Adding a strong defensive player through trade would signify that the Lakers are all-in on a roster that will face many questions in the offseason — including James and Reaves' futures with the team.

More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Harsh 3-Word Message on Foot Injury

One player the Lakers are reportedly interested in is Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins. The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was a lockdown defender during the Golden State Warriors' 2022 title run and would be a defensive upgrade over the likes of forward Rui Hachimura — who would likely be involved if the Heat and Lakers got into serious discussions about a possible trade.

While the Lakers would have to work around Wiggins' $28.2 million salary, the veteran two-way forward has long been floated as a possible LA trade target this season.

Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Miami is apparently receptive to making the one-time All-Star available for "the proverbial right deal." The Heat are also seen as a major potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spot, as Fischer observes, so the Lakers could have some competition for Wiggins' services.

Wiggins isn't an elite three-point shooter by any means, but is shooting well from the field this season at a 48.3 percent clip — which would be a career-best if the season were to end today. Wiggins is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal and a block per game as a starter for Miami.

How Andrew Wiggins Can Help Los Angeles

If the Lakers are attempting to build a roster capable of competing against the defending champions, Oklahoma City, then adding Wiggins could be a crucial step towards toppling the Thunder from the Western Conference throne. Wiggins held Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 4-of-17 shooting in the 2024-25 season.

The NBA trade deadline isn't until February, so rumors will continue to swirl about the Lakers and potential moves they could make. But a move involving a player of Wiggins' defensive caliber could be a home run for a Lakers team desperately seeking to avenge last year's early playoff exit.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.