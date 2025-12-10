All-Star Lakers Trade Target Could Be Acquired in 'Right Deal:' Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have every reason to believe that they can contend in the Western Conference, and maybe even make a run at an NBA title.
With guard Luka Doncic playing like an MVP candidate, guard Austin Reaves in the middle of a career season and forward LeBron James showing no signs of rust Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers offense numbers among the best in basketball.
However, there is room for improvement on the defensive end, which could hold the Lakers back from their postseason goals. The Lakers are tied for just the 19th-highest team defensive rating at 116.2 and have allowed the 15th-most points per game.
Adding a strong defensive player through trade would signify that the Lakers are all-in on a roster that will face many questions in the offseason — including James and Reaves' futures with the team.
One player the Lakers are reportedly interested in is Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins. The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was a lockdown defender during the Golden State Warriors' 2022 title run and would be a defensive upgrade over the likes of forward Rui Hachimura — who would likely be involved if the Heat and Lakers got into serious discussions about a possible trade.
While the Lakers would have to work around Wiggins' $28.2 million salary, the veteran two-way forward has long been floated as a possible LA trade target this season.
Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Miami is apparently receptive to making the one-time All-Star available for "the proverbial right deal." The Heat are also seen as a major potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spot, as Fischer observes, so the Lakers could have some competition for Wiggins' services.
Wiggins isn't an elite three-point shooter by any means, but is shooting well from the field this season at a 48.3 percent clip — which would be a career-best if the season were to end today. Wiggins is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal and a block per game as a starter for Miami.
How Andrew Wiggins Can Help Los Angeles
If the Lakers are attempting to build a roster capable of competing against the defending champions, Oklahoma City, then adding Wiggins could be a crucial step towards toppling the Thunder from the Western Conference throne. Wiggins held Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to just 4-of-17 shooting in the 2024-25 season.
The NBA trade deadline isn't until February, so rumors will continue to swirl about the Lakers and potential moves they could make. But a move involving a player of Wiggins' defensive caliber could be a home run for a Lakers team desperately seeking to avenge last year's early playoff exit.
