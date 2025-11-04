Former Lakers Guard Says He Retired Because of Steph Curry
A former Los Angeles Lakers point guard has revealed that Golden State Warriors MVP point guard more or less prompted him to retire.
Steve Nash, like Curry a two-time MVP in his halcyon days with the Phoenix Suns, told Curry to his face on an episode of his and LeBron James' podcast "Mind The Game" that a preseason Lakers tilt against Golden State proved to be a revelatory turning point in his life.
Nash had been gearing up for a season with the 2014-15 Los Angeles Lakers, an ill-fitting team that featured past-their-prime vintages of Kobe Bryant and Carlos Boozer, plus a post-Houston Rockets Jeremy Lin. That season marked head coach Steve Kerr's first with the franchise, and would end with Curry's Warriors besting James' Cleveland Cavaliers in a six-game NBA Finals series.
The championship would be Curry's first of four, with three of them achieved against James in the Finals.
This story will be updated...
