LeBron James' Former Teammate Predicts When He'll Announce Retirement
Anthony Davis wasn't the only new addition to help the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers claim the NBA championship that fateful, pandemic-disrupted season.
Beyond general manager Rob Pelinka's blockbuster trade for the eventual 10-time All-Star big man, he also signed 3-and-D wing Danny Green, rim-rolling centers JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. Pelinka also re-signed guards Alex Caruso and Rajon Rondo and swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Those key pieces linked up with incumbent forwards Lakers LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma to form a terrific, defense-first roster that ran roughshod through the postseason.
More news: Lakers' JJ Redick Makes Honest LeBron James Admission After Loss to Warriors
For Green, the 2020 championship marked his second consecutive title — he had won the year before with the Toronto Raptors — and his third championship since 2014 as a starter. Green's first championship, in '14 with the San Antonio Spurs, came at the expense of James' Miami Heat.
Green's career has come to a close. But James' continues to go strong. For now.
The four-time league MVP, 40, is on an expiring $52.6 million contract with Los Angeles, because he failed to reach an agreement on a new deal over the summer.
LeBron James' Changing Value to Los Angeles
As the Lakers pivot towards prioritizing five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, 14 years James' junior, it's clear the team is navigating the aging superstar's future with caution.
Green, for one, doesn't think James will be playing beyond his 24th season, in 2026-27, as he told Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
"It depends on whether he retires after this year. I think that moment will come either after this year or after next year – his body will let him know," Green said. "Missing the start of this season definitely takes a toll on him mentally, and not being able to potentially make an All-NBA team would definitely impact him. LeBron is the type of guy who takes a lot of pride in his availability and his body. When things start happening and he can’t be out there on the floor every night, that’s when I think the gears will begin turning regarding retirement."
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Receives Concerning Injury Timeline Prediction From Rival Exec
At present, James is struggling with a sciatica injury that could keep him sidelined until at least mid-November. As Green notes, James' shot at making a 22nd straight All-NBA squad could be in jeopardy, as he can only afford to miss 17 regular season games to still qualify for that honor.
"To be an All-Star for the last 21 years is ridiculous. If he starts having injuries this year, though, this may be the last time we see LeBron James," Green said. "I think his body will tell him when it’s time. But I think he has one more year after this one."
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.