LeBron James' Next Title Only Counts for Legacy Under One Condition, Claims All-Star

As he continues in his NBA-record 23rd season, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has built one of, if not the most impressive, resumes in NBA history.

James has won four NBA titles, four regular season and Finals MVP awards, has been named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times and holds the records as the league's all-time scorer — and this list is by no means exhaustive.

James is eager to add another title to his resume, with his last NBA championship coming in 2020 during the unforgettable NBA Bubble. With a talented but flawed Lakers roster that isn't a championship favorite by any means, James could build on his already unprecedented legacy with another title.

James has shown his age at times this season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game after missing the first 14 games of the season with a sciatica injury in his lower back.

Even if James is able to win a championship before he hangs it up, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas proposed a bold take regarding what that would add to the 21-time All-Star's legacy.

Before specifically speaking on James, Arenas suggested that chasing titles towards the end of a career only counts for a team's top players.

“You gotta really be a No. 1 or No. 2 option,” Arenas said on his show Gil's Arena. “That’s why I said when people chase it at the end, have they not noticed? No one actually gives you credit for it. There’s people who got championships that you didn’t even know they had ’em ’cause they got one just sitting on somebody bench at the end of they career.”

Arenas, who never won a title in his 11-year career, then spoke on what would happen if James won a title without being a top contributor.

“Listen, no, if he wins one right now averaging 20-something, he’s still the second option,” Arenas said. “But if he just — if he waits two more years and then he averaging 15, 16 and then he wins two more, ain’t nobody gonna give him credit for that. It’d just be himself.”

James is currently the Lakers' third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His contributions have been evident, including his two late-game free throws to take the lead with just three seconds remaining in the Lakers' Sunday win over the Phoenix Suns.

While the Lakers have plenty of competition between them and an NBA Finals appearance, it's safe to say that James' legacy would be a hot topic if the Lakers were able to make it out of the Western Conference.

