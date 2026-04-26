Lakers LeBron James Could Tie an All-Time NBA Record With a Win Over the Rockets in Game 4

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the biggest surprises of this year's NBA Playoffs. Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, they hold a 3-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets, and LeBron James is at the center of all of it.

And while the series story is already wild enough, LeBron is also on the verge of something historic.

According to posts by ESPN Insights on X, a Game 4 win tonight would give him his 13th career playoff series sweep, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time. Magic Johnson and Byron Scott are both at 12 as well, so LeBron is already in elite company. One more win is all it takes to tie to the top.

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One more for history 👀



Up 3-0 on the Houston Rockets, a Game 4 win would mark the 13th sweep of LeBron’s career.



That would tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/aVKfLdhUFo — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 26, 2026

That win will not come easy, though. The Lakers are heading into Houston for a potential closeout, and the Rockets are not going to roll over. No team wants to get swept on their own floor, and Houston has been competitive in all three losses. Kevin Durant's availability is also still uncertain after missing two games with a sprained left ankle.

What makes it harder for Houston is who they have to stop.

LeBron carries a 41-13 record in closeout games across his career, averaging 28.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals in those spots, via statmuse. Teams have known what is coming for two decades and still cannot slow him down.

LeBron James 2026 Playoffs Stats vs Rockets

This series has been a reminder of exactly that. In Game 1, LeBron put up 19 points and 13 assists in a 107-98 win, orchestrating the offense even without Durant in the Houston lineup. Game 2 was tougher, with Durant back and Marcus Smart tasked with guarding him all night, but LeBron still delivered 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a 101-94 win.

Then came Game 3. With the Lakers on the road and the Rockets desperate to avoid a 3-0 hole, LeBron hit a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime, finishing with 29 points and 13 rebounds as LA held on to win.

Through three games, he is averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while shooting over 47 percent from the field. All of it without his two best teammates, against a team with a elite level defense.

If the Lakers win tonight, LeBron ties Kareem at 13 career playoff sweeps. He already owns the NBA record for career playoff wins at 184, and his 41 series wins are more than 24 active franchises have in their entire histories.

Game 4 tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

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