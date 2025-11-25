LeBron James Predicts Early-Season Lakers Trend ‘Won’t Last’

All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pointed to a trend that the team will likely rebound from after a poor shooting night on Sunday, in a 108-106 win against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range this season, placing them in the bottom five of the NBA.

More news: Lakers Hoping LeBron James Makes Major Sacrifice This Year

Despite their struggles in a key aspect of the modern game, the Lakers are 12-4 and rank second in the Western Conference, which has led to optimism from the 40-year-old star.

“That’s the encouraging part, knowing that even when we’re not shooting the ball well, we’re still winning ballgames.” James said, according to Khobi Price of the Orange County Register.

Lakers' Lackluster Showing Against Jazz

Los Angeles shot 10-for-38 from 3-point range on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, finishing at 26.3 percent, yet the Lakers still secured the win.

Following the game, James was asked about the team's shooting performance, and he pointed to positive regression coming down the line as their current percentages can't hold.

“It won’t last. We’re not worried about it. We got too many good shooters, it won’t last,” James added.

The Lakers sit fourth in effective field goal rate and second in true shooting percentage after Sunday, two indicators that they are still scoring primarily on free throws and two-point shots.

If the shooting rebounds like James predicts, the Lakers' offense could continue charting towards the top of the league and unlock a new gear.

More news: Ex-Lakers Exec Jesse Buss Makes Surprise Prediction for LA Under New Owner Mark Walter

James just returned from being out injured due to sciatica, a nerve issue that caused pain in his right side and limited his ability to prepare properly.

He returned on Tuesday, making his season debut, and Sunday marked his second game back. He has since noted that he is not in top shape yet, but he mentioned that he is working his way up to full speed.

“The only way to get back in basketball shape is to be playing the basketball game,” James said.

“So, I’m in great shape physically. But as far as my wind, I got to [keep working]. And it doesn’t help that it’s my second game back playing in Utah altitude. It doesn’t help that’s for sure. So every game I’ll get better and better. My wind will get better and better.

"But this week was kind of like my training camp for me, to be honest. I didn’t get an opportunity to practice with the guys at all throughout camp, throughout the preseason. So I’m still working my way back.”

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.