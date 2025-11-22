Lakers Hoping LeBron James Makes Major Sacrifice This Year

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hoping 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James makes a big sacrifice in 2025-26.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Lakers insider Dave McMenamin relayed to "NBA Today" host (and Mrs. McMenamin) Malik Andrews that an LA source is hopeful James will take more of a long-term approach with his regular season appearances, after missing the start of the season due to a lingering sciatica injury.

"Lebron can only miss 3 more games between now and the end of the regular season to be eligible for the awards including All-NBA. He's been an All-NBA player in the last 21 years straight. The source I spoke to today said hey at 41 years old I'd rather Lebron skip back to backs,… pic.twitter.com/B4g5uFtByc — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 21, 2025

"LeBron can only miss 3 more games between now and the end of the regular season to be eligible for the awards including All-NBA. He's been an All-NBA player in the last 21 years straight," McMenamin said. "The source I spoke to today said hey at 41 years old I'd rather Lebron skip back to backs, but will see how that aligns with his plans to may be eligible for all-NBA once again"

