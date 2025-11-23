Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report

After the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, 140-126, thanks to an elite shooting run, LA is looking for an encore performance at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

The first matchup marked 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James' first game in a record-breaking 23rd NBA season. He took just seven shots, notching a solid 11-point, 12-assist double-double. For the third straight bout, all three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton scored 20 or more points.

So which Lakers will be available for a club that has rarely had its full preferred rotation available to it this season?

According to a recent NBA injury report, only rookie second-round draft pick Adou Thiero and second-year guard Bronny James are away from the team, among standard roster pieces. Both players are putting in reps with LA's G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.

Key Frontcourt Pieces Will Be Absent for Utah

Utah won't be quite so fortunate, health-wise. Forward Georges Niang remains unavailable due to a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot, while starting center Walker Kessler is done for the year as he recovers from a left shoulder surgery.

Two-way Jazz signings Elijah Harkless, John Tonje and Oscar Tshiebwe are all on assignment to the club's NBAGL squad, the Salt Lake City Stars.

It will be fascinating to see how Los Angeles opts to combat the Jazz after such an extended time off. Utah has an edge in athleticism (outside of plodding replacement center Jusuf Nurkic), but the Lakers have three elite playmakers and scorers in Doncic, Reaves and James, plus solid vets in Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent.

Another weakness for the Lakers so far this year, beyond their ability to stop athletes (especially guards in transition), is the team's 3-point shooting. LA's 33.8 percent conversion rate ranks 23rd in a league of 30 teams. The Lakers' 10.9 made treys is dead last. Utah takes (41.1 compared to 32.3 for LA) and makes (13.9) way more than the Lakers, albeit at a similar 33.7 percent clip.

