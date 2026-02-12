Rookie Adou Thiero Might Give Lakers Push in Right Direction

he Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling in the effort and defense departments during the 2025-26 NBA season, with head coach JJ Redick finding it challenging to get consistent effort and defense from his players, even though the team is sporting a decent 32-21 record.

However, Redick and his coaching staff might be looking in the wrong direction for the added effort needed on the basketball floor. Lakers stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves may bring a lot to the table offensively, but the defense is sorely lacking.

One thing that young players trying to prove themselves provide is consistent effort, even if there are some mental mistakes here and there. Athletic rookie Adou Thiero showed that on Tuesday night in an otherwise forgettable performance as a team against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Lakers Rookie Adou Thiero Might Provide Part of What's Missing

The basketball world doesn’t yet realize how EXPLOSIVE Adou Thiero is! 🤯✈️ @SouthBayLakers | @Lakers pic.twitter.com/Nj8dJT5BnY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 11, 2026

Thiero has been battling injuries during his first season in the NBA with the Lakers, limiting his appearances to 16, but when he is on the floor in purple and gold, there's no denying his effort and tenacity, as he always seems to stand out.

The Arkansas product spoke to the media after the loss to the Spurs and gave an update on his status, as he is starting to feel back to normal.

“Just going in every day and getting 1% better every day,” Thiero said. “Just trying to get the leg back right. It feels good and back to normal now.”

Thiero played just 10 minutes off the bench in Thursday's game against Victor Wembanyama and company, but his presence was felt. He was the only Lakers player to finish the game with a positive plus-minus (+5).

“I would say just sitting on the bench and having to watch a lot, just wanting to always play and it’s always a struggle to watch,” Thiero said. “But gaining a little bit of experience from everything, being able to learn from the guys that’s on the floor right now, that was very beneficial throughout this whole process.”

One way to get a rise out of veteran players, especially on the defensive end of the basketball floor, is playing young players looking to make an impression. Thiero and fellow rookie Chris Manon did that against the Spurs despite playing limited minutes in garbage time.

Manon played only eight minutes off the bench, but made an impact defensively, recording two steals to go along with two points, a rebound and an assist.

Obviously, this is far from a cure for Redick and his coaching staff, but maybe giving young players with something to prove and who consistently show effort defensively more time on the floor might light a fire for this Lakers squad moving forward.