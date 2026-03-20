Austin Reaves Quietly Climbs Lakers Record Books With Eye-Opening Milestone

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic stole the show, as he torched the Miami Heat for 60 points, which is the most points he’s scored in a Lakers uniform so far, topping the 51 he had earlier this month against the Chicago Bulls.

However, rising star guard Austin Reaves has also played well as of late while also setting some milestones, as he recently passed 5,000 career points and is now fifth in three–pointers made in Lakers history.

Austin Reaves Passes Lakers Legend Byron Scott in 3-Pointers Made

Reaves continues to rise up the ranks during his breakout season with the Lakers, passing three-time NBA champion and franchise legend Byron Scott (595) in three-pointers made in team history, with 597 shots hit from deep.

With his first 3-pointer at Miami, Austin Reaves passed Byron Scott for fifth place in Lakers history in 3-pointers made.



4. Nick Van Exel (750)

5. Austin Reaves (596)

6. Byron Scott (595) pic.twitter.com/qHZcmfq8dN — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 20, 2026

The talented Lakers guard will now take aim at Nick Van Exel (750) on this list, who sits at No. 4 behind Derek Fisher (846), LeBron James (1,010) and Kobe Bryant (1,827).

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Heat, Reaves was listed as questionable with a right forearm contusion along with James (left foot arthritis) and Doncic (right hip soreness). Reaves revealed that James playing motivated him to play.

“I’ve got one of the best seats to greatness every single night.”



Austin Reaves on watching Luka and LeBron take over in crunch time and the team’s belief on a back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/qAHC7skOdG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 20, 2026

“When he said he was playing, I was like I can’t let a 41-year-old play and I don’t play,” Reaves said. “So I signed up to play, so did Luka, and we went and grinded a win out. That’s not an easy one, especially with the pace that team plays at. But the second half, especially that third quarter, we played some good basketball and then down the stretch took over the game.”

That motivation from the four-time NBA champion carried over during the game, as James let it be known he wasn’t tired during a timeout.

“I remember there was a timeout early and JJ came over and was like, ‘I know y’all are tired,’ and Bron was like, ‘I’m not tired.’ So I was like, ‘I’m not tired either.’ So yeah, follow the leader; that goes along with the belief that we’re talking about.”

Per Lakers: LeBron James recorded a 19-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the win at Miami. It marked his 124th career triple-double, ranking fifth all-time in NBA history.



At 41 years, 79 days old, James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record a… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 20, 2026

Ultimately, Reaves moved up a prestigious list in Lakers history. At the same time, Doncic scored 60 points, the first time a player in a Lakers uniform had done that since Bryant’s last game in 2016, and James became the oldest player (41 years, 79 days old) ever to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was quite a night for the Lakers, as all three of their stars stepped and helped the team win its eighth straight game, which puts them two games up on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference standings, with Los Angeles currently sitting in third place.

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