Showtime Lakers Legend Calls Out Kevin Durant for Ring Chasing

Over its nearly 80 years of existence, the NBA has changed drastically, from merging with alternate leagues to introducing the three-point shot to adding the electrifying NBA tournament just three seasons ago.

Amidst it all, the goal for each of the 5,000-some odd players who have played professionally is often twofold: play well enough to earn as much money as possible and win as many championships as possible.

At times, players are criticizing for doing the latter "the wrong way" — a completely subjective statement, as there is no "right" way necessarily to win a championship. The "wrong way," however, often involves seeking out opportunities in free agency or through trade requests to land in optimal spots.

Two players who have received criticism for this approach are Kevin Durant, who left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 for the Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, who left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010 to join the Miami Heat. Both star players' decisions worked out, as each won a pair of NBA titles with their new teams, but their approach drew criticism for former Lakers star Byron Scott, who compared the two greats to Golden State's Stephen Curry.

"That’s why I love Steph so much," Scott told NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "Steph has stayed in Golden State no matter what. The good times and the bad times. Not trying to get out of Golden State to see if he can go to L.A. or Miami or somewhere else to try to win championships, and that’s why he’s one of my favorite players to watch and one of my favorite people as well."

What Sets Curry Apart

Curry has spent each of his 13 seasons with Golden State, which in Scott's eyes makes the two-time MVP's four championships even more special.

"I’m not faulting LeBron or KD or anyone else. You do what you wanna do with your life, but as a basketball enthusiast and a purist I would love for guys like a Steph to stay right where he is and say, 'Look. I’ma win here or I’ma lose here. One way or the other, it’s gonna be the same.'"

