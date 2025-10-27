Who’s Available for Lakers Monday Night vs Portland?
The Los Angeles Lakers head into their fourth game of the 2025-26 regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with numerous injuries impacting their depth.
The Lakers released their injury report ahead of Monday's game, revealing they will be without Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, Marcus Smart, Adou Thiero and Gabe Vincent.
Kleber, Thiero and James have missed all of the Lakers' games this season due to injury; however, the additions of Doncic, Smart and Vincent to the injury list over the past couple of days have left them with limited options.
Who is Available for the Lakers' Game on Monday?
While the Lakers will be missing their two biggest stars in James and Doncic, they will still have fifth-year guard Austin Reaves to lead the line in Monday's matchup.
Reaves stepped up in the Lakers' game on Sunday as the first option, scoring a career-high 51 points while also recording 11 rebounds and nine assists. He will look to have a similar performance filling the same role for the Lakers on Monday.
The Lakers will also have Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James available for the game, as well as two-way players Nick Smith Jr., Chris Manon and Christian Koloko.
Ayton will certainly play a big role on Monday after his best performance in purple and gold on Sunday, where he scored 22 points and recorded 15 rebounds — both season highs.
Hachimura has shown flashes of what he can do this season, and will look to turn in another solid performance on both sides of the floor against the Blazers. After a slow first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors, Hachimura has scored 41 points over the last two games, shooting nearly 74 percent from the field in those contests.
LaRavia also had his best game in a Lakers jersey against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, scoring 11 points while recording six rebounds and five assists.
The rest of the Lakers' available players haven't had too much time to prove themselves this season; however, with the lack of depth on the team, they have the perfect opportunity to do so against the Blazers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT.
