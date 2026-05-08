Lakers' Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Refs During Game 2 Loss to Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-107, falling into a 2-0 hole in the Western Conference semifinals. It was a rough night all around, and the officiating made it even harder to swallow.

The moment came during a jump ball between Jaxson Hayes and Chet Holmgren with about six minutes left in the game.

I want to call this the game within the game, but these teams versus this crew has been explosive for the entire game. Lakers were furious about the way that jump ball was officiated. Thunder snagged it, went down the floor and got a Cason Wallace 3 and Redick timeout. pic.twitter.com/ZJaZWbkofX — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 8, 2026

Reaves was trying to switch sides to match a Thunder player when Goble turned and yelled at him. Reaves did not back down, telling the referee on the spot that it was disrespectful to talk to him that way. That exchange lit the fuse. After the final buzzer, Reaves, LeBron James, and several Lakers stayed on the court and went straight at the officiating crew.

What Austin Reaves Said About Referee John Goble After Game 2 Loss

Reaves kept his composure postgame, but the frustration was all over his face. In the locker room, he said:

"I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. A million times in the past, I've said way worse stuff. And when we were doing the whole tip ball and they were switching spots, I wanted to get on the other side because they had a guy on the other side, was just trying to keep an advantage. And he turned around and yelled in my face. I just thought it was disrespectful. The whole time that was going on over there, I don't think he said much to them. I know Ben (Taylor) stepped in and said something. But at the end of the day, we're grown men and I just didn't feel like he needed to yell in my face like that. I told him that. I wasn't disrespectful. I told him if I did that to him first, I would've gotten a tech. I feel like the only reason I didn't get a tech was because he knew he was in the wrong. I felt disrespected."

Austin Reaves on his interaction with the ref:



"I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. A million times in the past, I've said way worse stuff. And when we were doing the whole tip ball and they were switching spots, I wanted to get on the other side because they… https://t.co/Sj5ADClj5Q pic.twitter.com/go8WZCkiHT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 8, 2026

The Reaves-Goble moment was not the only time things boiled over. Coach JJ Redick picked up a technical foul in the first quarter after getting in referee Ben Taylor's face during a timeout, upset about back-to-back non-calls on Reaves. Coaching staff had to step in and pull him back before things escalated further.

Through all of it, Reaves still put together his best playoff game of the season. He finished with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting, a playoff career high, after going just 3-of-16 in Game 1. The individual performance was real, but the team's result was not close.

The series now heads back to Los Angeles with the Lakers staring at a 2-0 deficit. Game 3 tips off Saturday, and for a team that cannot afford another loss like this, it needs to be a different kind of night.

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