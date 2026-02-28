6-Time All-Star Emerges Potential Target for Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers have 24 regular-season games left in the 2025-26 campaign and will likely clinch a middle-of-the-pack seed in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA playoffs, which get underway on April 18, aiming to make a deep postseason run.

Even though the Lakers’ brass is focused on the final stretch of this season and the upcoming NBA playoffs, Los Angeles will be busy during the offseason, with plenty of options to explore to upgrade this roster around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

DeMar DeRozan Wants to Finish NBA Career in Los Angeles

Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles the ball next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As of right now, the Lakers are expected to make a serious run at trading for superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, with the consensus being that he’ll be on the move during the summer.

However, even if the Lakers are able to land the two-time NBA MVP to pair with Doncic, longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and company will look to surround their stars with talent, hoping to be a title contender next season and beyond.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan could be an option for the Lakers.

At the trade deadline, there were some whispers that DeRozan and his camp were exploring ways to get him to one of the two Los Angeles-based teams, sources said. While nothing ever really materialized on that front, it is worth noting that DeRozan is from Compton, California, and he has long wanted to finish his career in Los Angeles.

I would not anticipate DeRozan being bought out at this point, especially since his contract for next season is partially guaranteed for $10 million. How the Kings navigate this situation in the offseason will be interesting.

Lakers Will Likely Target 3-And-D Wings

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite potentially being an option for the 17-time NBA champions, the Lakers’ front office might be looking at other options first once the offseason gets underway in a few months. Los Angeles will likely prioritize upgrading with defensive-minded players, or at least players who can help improve the team defensively, which is not something DeRozan excels at.

There’s no doubt that DeRozan is one of the most talented scorers in the league today, even at 36 years old, but the Lakers going after 3-and-D wing players seems to be the smarter move for Los Angeles, with players like Peyton Watson and Andrew Wiggins being the more logical fit for the team.

