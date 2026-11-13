Sandro Mamukelashvili Could Be the Lakers’ Most Underrated Weapon

During the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers went through a roster overhaul, with the main goal of building around superstar Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future while starting anew in the post-LeBron James era.

One of the most notable additions to the team in free agency this past summer was signing veteran forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who inked a four-year deal with the Lakers.

Head coach JJ Redick and the front office view Mamukelashvili as a long-term important piece to the puzzle and an ideal fit around Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Although there was confidence from the higher-ups, it remained to be seen if Mamukelashvili was the right fit, but so far, he’s arguably exceeded expectations as the Lakers’ sixth man.

He's making a strong case for a bigger role on this new-look Lakers squad, even if that turns out to be the one player Redick can count on more than anything other off the bench.

JJ Redick: ‘We Believe’ in Sandro Mamukelashvili

After back-to-back 23-point performances, Redick continues to shower Mamukelashvili with high praise, while making it abundantly clear that everyone believes in the veteran newcomer.

“I want him to understand how much his teammates, his coaches, myself, we believe in him,” Redick on Mamukelashvili. “The focus on the next play, I think, is big for him.

“I think the big thing for him is understanding that he has a lot of freedom. … Mamu also has a lot of freedom.”

Redick isn’t the only one who has seen Mamukelashvili’s potential to play an important role on this new-look Lakers squad.

Sandro Mamukelashvili with a very open answer on why he hasn’t been able to just blindly accept the Lakers’ trust in him based on how the start to his career went: “I hope I’ll get better. I hope I’ll start believing in myself as much as they do. …” pic.twitter.com/uzuIAjYvLQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 12, 2026

Sandro Mamukelashvili Becoming ‘More & More Comfortable’ Says Luka Doncic

Doncic, who has already struck up some chemistry with the 27-year-old forward, recently mentioned how “comfortable” Mamukelashvili has become through the first 13 games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

“I think he's getting more and more comfortable,” Doncic said of Mamukelashvili. “Obviously, it was a new team, so he's getting more and more comfortable. So that's a big plus for us.”

Through 13 games, Mamukelashvili has proven to be a consistent scoring threat off the bench, and is even getting some buzz as a candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year if he continues producing for Redick in the second unit.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs Bucks

23PTS-3REB-2AST-1STL-76.7TS% pic.twitter.com/XRn8lWh9Qb — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) November 12, 2026

He’s currently averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Walker Kessler Calls Sandro Mamukelashvili an ‘Extremely Talented Offensive Player’

It seems that with every passing game, Mamukelashvili’s confidence grows, which Kessler alluded to, while also praising how much of a force the veteran forward has been offensively.

“He's just getting more confident as he plays more,” Kessler said of Mamukelashvili. “He's an extremely, extremely talented offensive player. … We believe in his offensive game, and he's just getting more confident, and he's really, really helping us.”

What’s the Ceiling for Sandro Mamukelashvili?

As Mamukelashvili hits his stride in Los Angeles, I honestly believe he has the potential to be one of the best sixth men in the game, if not the best, if he can continue to keep up this scoring barrage moving forward.

Sandro Mamukelashvili 23 PTS (7-13 FG, 5-8 3P), 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, team-high +20 off the bench vs. Hawks pic.twitter.com/VMoaKXHYdt — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 10, 2026

He can pass, rebound and provide some scoring off the bench while stretching the floor with some size. There's no doubt he's the best player in the second unit right now, and may only improve from here on out.

Outside of Kessler, Mamukelashvili might be the best addition to the team this year, as I believe he’s only scratched the surface of what he’s capable of in Los Angeles.

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